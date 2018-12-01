NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It appears as if the Mets have landed their long-coveted closer of the future in addition to a high-profile bat with a proven track record in the Big Apple.

Yahoo’s Jeff Passan reports the Mets have agreed to a blockbuster deal with the Seattle Mariners to acquire former Yankee second baseman Robinson Cano and star closer Edwin Diaz.

The Mets-Mariners deal, as @JonHeyman and @Joelsherman1 first reported, is done, pending physicals. The final deal is Edwin Díaz, Robinson Canó and $20 million for Jarred Kelenic, Justin Dunn, Jay Bruce, Anthony Swarzak and Gerson Bautista. Should be announced officially Monday. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 2, 2018

The Mets will be sending Jay Bruce, reliever Anthony Swarzak, and prospects Jarred Kelenic and Justin Dunn to Seattle in exchange for Cano, Diaz, and $20 million towards Cano’s contract, according to Passan.

Passan reports the deal is finished, but is pending physicals and should be officially announced on Monday.

Brodie Van Wagenen, the Mets’ new general manager, has vowed to make improvements following New York’s second straight non-playoff season. But what’s surprising is the idea of the Mets potentially taking on the five years and a solid chunk of the $120 million left on Cano’s contract. Then again, Cano, a career .304 hitter with 311 home runs and 1,233 RBIs in 14 seasons, would be a major upgrade to the Mets’ infield.

It also appears the Mets are not overly concerned about the 80-game suspension Cano served in 2018 for performance-enhancing drugs.

Perhaps more important than adding Cano, a player that starred in New York for nine years as a member of the Yankees, would be the acquisition of Diaz, who is coming off a monster season. The 24-year-old right-hander recorded an MLB-high 57 saves, along with a 1.96 ERA and 0.79 WHIP. He struck out 124 in 73 1/3 innings and opposing hitters batted just .160 against him.

What’s more, Diaz is under team control in 2019 and then is arbitration eligible through 2022.

The Mets are also reportedly in conversation with several teams about Noah Syndergaard, though the front office has said moving the 26-year-old right-hander would not be about simply stockpiling prospects. If the Mets do trade one of their best pitchers, they would want in return assets that would immediately improve the major league product.