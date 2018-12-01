BreakingFormer President George H.W. Bush Dies At 94
Filed Under:Local TV, Michelle Obama, New York

NEW YORK (AP) — Thirty New York City girls were in for a big lunchtime surprise: a vegetable bowl with toasted farro served by a very famous woman.

Michelle Obama stunned them with a visit Saturday to the Lower Eastside Girls Club in lower Manhattan.

She helped prepare healthy lunches for them with Sam Kass, the former executive director of the Let’s Move! campaign that Obama championed when her husband was president. It’s aimed at reducing childhood obesity.

After sharing lunch, Obama led a discussion with the girls, who are learning about urban farming and cooking. The lunch included produce from their rooftop garden.

The other star of the day was farro, an ancient grain with twice the protein and fiber of modern wheat.

The kids received copies of Obama’s book, “Becoming.”

