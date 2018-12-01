NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Thousands of people online and in person are making New Years in Times Square personal, writing their wish for the new year down on a piece of confetti.

There you’ll find all the ones you’d expect, such as better health and financial stability, but you’ll also find some less expected ones.

“I wished for happiness and a horse,” Pennsylvania tourist Jaedyn Laws said.

People write their resolutions or well wishes for 2019 and leave them on the wall in Times Square. It’s up every day between 11 and 8 through the end of the year. For those who can’t make it to Times Square to write their wish, they can tweet or Instagram it with the hashtag #confettiwish. It’s then printed and added to all of the other pieces blasted into the Crossroads of the World when the ball drops.

The wishing wall will be open through the 30th, but will be closed on Christmas day.