NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a suspect who escaped police custody in Brownsville Saturday morning.

Authorities say 24-year-old Tyrone Johnson was handcuffed and in the back of a moving squad car when he somehow broke free around 4 a.m.

Johnson was arrested on a robbery warrant on Osborn Street and Lott Avenue before his escape.

The incident is the latest embarrassing gaffe for the department involving an escaped prisoner. On Nov. 13, a 15-year-old girl escaped from police custody in the Bronx.

That teen, who had been arrested for stealing a cellphone from a buyer she met on Facebook, was on the run for 12 hours before being tracked down by NYPD search teams.

Another man under arrest was able to get away from officers while being treated at Saint Barnabas Hospital in April.

In 2017, there were 14 reported escapes from the NYPD.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting them to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.