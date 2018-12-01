NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Tributes continue to pour in for former president George H.W. Bush, who died last night at the age of 94.

Many politicians in the Tri-state area took to social media this morning to express their condolences for the nation’s 41st commander-in-chief.

In New York, fellow Republican Peter King tweeted that the former president, vice president, and director of the CIA was a “true patriot.”

George H.W. Bush. Outstanding President. Great man. True Patriot. R.I.P. — Rep. Pete King (@RepPeteKing) December 1, 2018

Flags across New York City will be lowered to half-staff in honor of the late president, according to a tweet from the mayor’s office Saturday morning.

As a mark of respect for former President George H.W. Bush, all flags will be lowered to half-staff by order of @NYCMayor. — NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) December 1, 2018

New York’s senior U.S. senator, Chuck Schumer, also added his thoughts on Bush’s legacy.

President George HW Bush will be greatly missed in many ways. He was a fine man and even when he opposed your views, you knew he was doing what he thought was best for America. His yearning for a kinder and gentler nation seems more needed now than when he first called for it. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) December 1, 2018

“Yesterday we lost one of the greatest members of the Greatest Generation, a patriot whose valor helped us win World War II and a president whose leadership helped us win the Cold War: George H.W. Bush,” former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg said in a statement.

“I had the privilege of knowing President Bush and working with his sons, George and Jeb… I know how proud they both are of their father, and today my thoughts are with them and the entire Bush family,” Bloomberg added.

Westchester executive George Latimer has ordered flags in the county to be lowered in honor of Bush’s passing.

“We can all learn something from the life he lived, from his dedication to his Country and his family. Let us all remember him for the rich life he lived, but above all his decency and humbleness,” Latimer said.

Connecticut’s current governor, Dannel Malloy, also spoke after the former Connecticut resident’s death. The 41st president was a Yale alumni in the late 1940’s.

“Cathy and I extend our deepest sympathies to the Bush family, both to those who reside here in Connecticut as well as throughout the country,” the governor said in a statement. “He was also a son of Connecticut, a war hero, a baseball enthusiast, and a dedicated and selfless public servant.”

After ordering the White House’s flags lowered out of respect to Bush, President Trump has also announced that a scheduled press conference on the progress made at this week’s G20 summit will be postponed until after funeral services are held for the late president.