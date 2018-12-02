NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A disturbing assault was caught on camera in Brooklyn.

Surveillance videos captured a man running up and sucker-punching a Jewish man in the back of the head Friday night in Williamsburg.

Authorities did not release any specific information about the incident, but said they are investigating an attack that was reported on Throop Avenue around 6 p.m. that night.

The suspect was seen turning back the way he came and fleeing after the striking the man. Two other men were seen in the video chasing the man however, no arrests have been reported.

