GEORGE H.W. BUSH41st President Dies At 94; Complete Coverage From CBS DFW
  • TV10/55

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMCops
    2:30 PMStreet Magic
    3:00 PMSaving Hope
    4:00 PMElementary
    5:00 PMFamily Guy
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMAfrican American Short Films
    3:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    4:00 PMNFL Football
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMGarth: Live from Notre Dame!
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Assault, Caught on camera, Crime, Local TV, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A disturbing assault was caught on camera in Brooklyn.

Surveillance videos captured a man running up and sucker-punching a Jewish man in the back of the head Friday night in Williamsburg.

Authorities did not release any specific information about the incident, but said they are investigating an attack that was reported on Throop Avenue around 6 p.m. that night.

1202sucker Caught On Camera: Jewish Man Targeted In Williamsburg Sucker Punch Attack

(Credit: CBS2)

The suspect was seen turning back the way he came and fleeing after the striking the man. Two other men were seen in the video chasing the man however, no arrests have been reported.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting them to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s