COLTS NECK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Friends and relatives will say a final farewell Sunday to the family of four murdered in their New Jersey mansion.

The Colts Neck home was set on fire just before Thanksgiving and police say the husband and father’s older brother – Paul Caniero – is responsible for the deaths.

Memorial services for Keith Caniero, his wife, and two young children are planned for Sunday afternoon in a group service.

As the Canieros are laid to rest, a long list of court appearances begin for their relative.

Paul Caneiro faces four counts of murder, a new count of aggravated arson for the Colts Neck fire, and two weapons charges.

READ: Paul Caneiro Criminal Complaint

Prosecutors said the family of four were victims of “homicidal violence” before the fire. Investigators believe the fire, which started in the basement, served to destroy evidence of the earlier crime. According to the criminal complaint, Caneiro also set fire to his own home in Ocean Township while his wife and two daughters were inside.

“We allege that the defendant intentionally set fire to his home at or about 5 a.m. for the purpose of both destroying evidence of his earlier crimes in Colts Neck and to also create the illusion that the overall Caneiro family was somehow victimized or targeted,” Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni said. “We allege that it was a ruse.”

Investigators said the motive was financial. The brothers were business partners who owned a technology company and a pest control company in Asbury Park. A source told CBS2 the tech company was struggling and on the verge of shutting down. Paul Caneiro reportedly had an accident a few years ago and ended up on disability and walks with a cane. The prosecutor would not comment on his toxicology report.

In a statement sent to the media, Paul Caniero’s layer said in part that his client maintains he is innocent, and that he had no reason to have committed these crimes.

Caneiro been ordered by a judge to remain in custody. Visitation for the family starts at noon and a memorial service is scheduled for 3 p.m.