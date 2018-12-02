NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – In this edition of “Furry Friend Finder,” CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock and Cindy Hsu introduce Maddy and Sheik of Araby.

Sheik of Araby is a one and a half-year-old, housebroken Shih Tzu. The sheik is loyal, affectionate, and outgoing. He loves to go for walks, meet people, and would be happy to participate in any activity you have planned.

Though very friendly with other dogs, at home he wants to be your one and only pup.

Maddy is a one and a half-year-old, housebroken Rhodesian Ridgeback/Vizsla mix from Brazil.

Maddy is affectionate, loyal, quiet, and gentle – in a word, delightful. She loves to go for walks and loves to learn new tricks.

We are thrilled to say last week’s Furry Friend Finder guest, Guinevere, has found a new home.

Christopher and Deirdre fell in love with the 10-year-old dog and adopted her. Their quiet, loving home was a perfect match for Guinevere.

You can keep track of which animals are still looking for homes and which ones have been adopted by a loving family at humanesocietyny.org.

The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue in Manhattan.