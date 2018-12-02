GEORGE H.W. BUSH41st President Dies At 94; Complete Coverage From CBS DFW
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – In this edition of “Furry Friend Finder,” CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock and Cindy Hsu introduce Maddy and Sheik of Araby.

Sheik of Araby is a one and a half-year-old, housebroken Shih Tzu. The sheik is loyal, affectionate, and outgoing. He loves to go for walks, meet people, and would be happy to participate in any activity you have planned.

Though very friendly with other dogs, at home he wants to be your one and only pup.

1202sheik Furry Friend Finder: Maddy And Sheik Of Araby

1-year-old Shih Tzu, Sheik of Araby (Credit: CBS2)

Maddy is a one and a half-year-old, housebroken Rhodesian Ridgeback/Vizsla mix from Brazil.

Maddy is affectionate, loyal, quiet, and gentle – in a word, delightful. She loves to go for walks and loves to learn new tricks.

1202maddy Furry Friend Finder: Maddy And Sheik Of Araby

1-year-old Rhodesian Ridgeback/Vizsla mix, Maddy (Credit: CBS2)

We are thrilled to say last week’s Furry Friend Finder guest, Guinevere, has found a new home.

Christopher and Deirdre fell in love with the 10-year-old dog and adopted her. Their quiet, loving home was a perfect match for Guinevere.

1202adopt Furry Friend Finder: Maddy And Sheik Of Araby

10-year-old Guinevere with her new owners. (Credit: CBS2)

You can keep track of which animals are still looking for homes and which ones have been adopted by a loving family at humanesocietyny.org.

The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue in Manhattan.

