NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD says a couple, whose wedding proposal went horribly wrong, will get their happy ending after all.

Police have successfully tracked down the couple after they lost a diamond engagement ring in a New York City utility grate Friday night. Authorities had started a search for the distraught couple after retrieving the ring on Saturday. The department is now working on getting the ring back to its rightful owner in Europe.

We would like to thank everyone who shared this story! The (now) happy couple is back in their home country, but thanks to your retweets they heard we were looking for them! We’re making arrangements to get them their ring back. Congratulations! https://t.co/rXHxxkwClm — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 2, 2018

The magic moment-gone-wrong was all caught on camera. Investigators say the couple scrambled for help after the man – in a scene straight out of a movie – dropped the ring eight feet down a grate near Times Square during his proposal.

The couple not only left Times Square, but the country, after an NYPD Emergency Service Unit (ESU) was unable to find the ring that night. On Saturday, ESU found the ring and a frantic search for the pair began.

WE HAVE YOUR RING! Help us find the couple who’s marriage proposal went horribly wrong after their engagement ring fell down the drain in #TimesSquare. Call us at 212 767-8400 or come to the Midtown North Precinct located at 306 W 54th Street. pic.twitter.com/FvRrqur4KG — NYPD Midtown North (@NYPDMTN) December 1, 2018

The NYPD thanked the public for all the re-tweets they say helped get the couple’s attention and let them know their ring was safe.