65-Year-old Staten Island Resident Struck By 2014 Toyota Sienna In Sheepshead Bay, Later Dies At Coney Island Hospital
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man who was apparently changing his tire in Brooklyn was struck and killed on Saturday night. Now, the search is on for the driver.

Police said the 65-year-old Staten Island resident was hit by a 2014 Toyota Sienna minivan with Pennsylvania plates.

It happened at around 7 p.m. on Shore Parkway in Sheepshead Bay. Three people reportedly got out of the van to check on the victim before driving off.

The man was taken to Coney Island Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The minivan was later found empty about a mile away.

