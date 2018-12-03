Justin Lewis

Meteorologist, Weekday Morning Weather Producer

After an absolutely dreadful Sunday, it’s nice to finally see some sun out there. We’ll even get to enjoy a considerably balmy breeze, but take advantage while it lasts. Highs today will be a bit above normal in the mid and upper 50s.

Tonight will feature additional cloud cover with temperatures running a bit colder than last night. It will be breezy, too, so it will only feel like 25-30° near dawn.

It will be an even brighter day tomorrow, but it will be much colder. We’ll aim for the low 40s, but with that persistent breeze in place it will only feel like the 30s.

Wednesday looks to be sunny and calmer, but temperatures will remain well below normal in the upper 30s or so.