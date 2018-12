Teva announced the voluntary recall of blood pressure medicines Amlodipmine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets on Dec. 3, 2018. (credit: FDA)

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two popular medicines used to treat blood pressure have been recalled due to concerns over a possible cancer risk.

Teva Pharmaceuticals announced that they’ve launched a voluntary recall of amlodipine/valsartan and amlodipine/valsartan/hydrochlorothiazide combination blood pressure tablets.

According to the FDA, the drugs could contain an impurity called N-nitroso-diethylamine, which has been classified as a possible carcinogen in humans.

People taking either drug should contact their doctor or pharmacist for advice or alternative treatments. Stopping the drugs immediately with no comparable alternative could pose a greater risk to patients’ health, according to a statement on the FDA website.

The drugs were manufactured for Teva by Mylan India.

What To Do If You Have Questions

People with questions can contact Teva by phone at (888) 838-2872, option 3, then, option 4. Live calls are received Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET with voicemail available 24 hours/day, 7 days/week. Users can also reach out via email to druginfo@tevapharm.com.

Adverse reactions or other problems experienced with the use of the products may be reported to Teva as above, or to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online at www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm, or by postal mail or fax by downloading a form at www.fda.gov/MedWatch/getforms.htm or calling (800) 332-1088 to request a reporting form.

Which Lots Have Been Recalled?