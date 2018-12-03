Problems that plagued the U.S. Postal Service during last winter have not gone away, and residents in some parts of New York City got fed up again in August. Now with the holidays around the corner, the issue is back again.
Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:
You are commenting using your Google+ account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.