NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Public housing residents at the Patterson Houses in the Bronx were forced to get their water from a fire hydrant Sunday night.

They were left without running water because of problems with buildings’ the pumps.

As CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reports, it’s just the latest in a series of issues for the New York City Public Housing Authority, known as NYCHA.

Hundreds of people lined up Sunday at the hydrant near East 143rd Street in the Mott Haven section. Video shared on Facebook shows residents, including seniors and parents with their children, filling up buckets and other containers, and then hauling the water back to their apartments.

MORE: NYCHA Hit With Subpoena, Accused Of ‘Stonewalling’ Audit Into City Heating Failures

One woman told Duddridge she had a 1-month-old baby upstairs.

“I had to spend my last on fresh gallons of water, because I don’t trust this pump. I have a newborn upstairs. No water, couldn’t give my kids a bath, nothing,” she said.

Another resident said she called the fire department to open the hydrant and took to social media for help.

“There’s no reason why our people here at Patterson Houses don’t have water and no reason why they have to come to the fire hydrant to get water. It’s demoralizing,” she said. “This is happening over, and over and over again. Two weeks – I was just here, they were talking about the pump that was broken. Just two weeks ago, we had the same issue.”

MORE: Without Heat Or Hot Water, Public Housing Residents In Harlem Can’t Escape Cold

A NYCHA spokesperson told CBS2, “Staff have been working on repairing the house pumps and are in the process of setting up temporary pumps now. This is yet another example of the problems we face given our aging infrastructure, but we must do better providing basic services despite these challenges.”

The Department of Housing and Urban Development also tweeted, saying temporary water pumps should be up and running.

But some residents say the pumps still aren’t pushing water to the top floors of the high-rises.

Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz plans to hold a rally at 11 a.m. to demand action.

