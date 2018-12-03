NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Does he still have a job or not?

CBS2’s Political Reporter Marcia Kramer has confirmed the New York City Office of Emergency Management commissioner showed up for work Monday after refusing a request to resign.

Joe Esposito was called into a meeting Friday about the November 15 snowstorm that caused gridlock across the city, according to published reports. During the meeting, the deputy mayor of operations reportedly ordered him to step down.

Mayor Bill de Blasio went out of town over the weekend and never called Esposito himself, Kramer reported.

Esposito has been with the Office of Emergency Management since 2014. He previously retired from the NYPD, where he was the longest serving chief of department.

City Council Speaker Cory Johnson reacted on Twitter, saying, “While there were clearly MAJOR issues as it related to the snow storm – I’m a little shocked that Esposito is being fired. The Admin did not explicitly place blame on OEM in the days after the storm or at our Council hearing.”

“My experience with Commissioner Esposito & his team has been a great one and I hear this from other Council Members as well. They are responsive, communicative & helpful when local disasters hit. I hope this isn’t true. Esposito is one of the competent folks in City government,” he added.

