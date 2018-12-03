NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD is investigating a murder mystery in Brooklyn.

Police say the body of 32-year-old Jared Adams was found at the corner of Blake and Van Sinderen Avenue Monday morning.

Adams had been shot in the head however, authorities don’t believe the murder was failed robbery attempt because the victim still had his wallet and money when officers discovered him.

Detectives also believe the Queens resident’s body was dumped at the Brownsville location. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting them to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.