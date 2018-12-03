GEORGE H.W. BUSH41st President Dies At 94; Complete Coverage From CBS DFW
Filed Under:Local TV, MTA, New York, Staten Island

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Commuters have another chance to weigh in on the potential MTA fare hikes Monday.

The second of eight public hearings will be held at 5 p.m. on Staten Island.

For a full list of the scheduled hearings, CLICK HERE.

Subway, bus, rail and toll hikes are seen as one way to raise the estimated $60 billion needed to get mass transit back on track, according to CBS2’s Political Reporter Marcia Kramer.

One proposal would keep the base subway and bus fare at $2.75 and eliminate a 10 percent MetroCard bonus.

Another would increase the base fare to $3 and keep the bonus.

In addition, Metro-North and Long Island Rail Road can expect a roughly 4 percent increase.

Watch: Subway Riders Sound Off At First MTA Fare Hike Meeting 

An MTA board spokesperson told Kramer the two options on the table are not set in stone and officials are open to other suggestions.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who oversees the agency, said he opposes a fare hike. The governor has pushed for congestion pricing to raise money instead.

The first public hearing was held on Nov. 27 in Brooklyn. The next is scheduled for Wednesday in White Plains.

Can’t make a meeting in person? You can also submit comments online at the MTA site, by phone at (646) 252-6777, or by postal mail to MTA Government Affairs, 20th Floor, 2 Broadway, New York, NY 10004.

