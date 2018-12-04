GEORGE H.W. BUSH41st President Lies In State; Complete Coverage From CBS DFW
By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

A cold passes while we slept and we now wake up to its aftermath – cold air! A classic bummer but if you enjoyed the warmth of the last few days, but for you winter enthusiasts, you’ll be happy.

1203weather2 12/4 CBS2 Tuesday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Temps plunged last night and we are waking up to temps in the 30s. We stay in the 30s for most of the day and barely get out of them with a high of 41°. Expect the temps to feel like the 20s this morning and mid 30s this afternoon.

1203weather3 12/4 CBS2 Tuesday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

The rest of the week is a similar weather story with cold conditions but dry skies. Pack the hat & gloves through the weekend.

1203weather1 12/4 CBS2 Tuesday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

