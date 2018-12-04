By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

A cold passes while we slept and we now wake up to its aftermath – cold air! A classic bummer but if you enjoyed the warmth of the last few days, but for you winter enthusiasts, you’ll be happy.

Temps plunged last night and we are waking up to temps in the 30s. We stay in the 30s for most of the day and barely get out of them with a high of 41°. Expect the temps to feel like the 20s this morning and mid 30s this afternoon.

The rest of the week is a similar weather story with cold conditions but dry skies. Pack the hat & gloves through the weekend.