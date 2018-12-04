GEORGE H.W. BUSH41st President Lies In State; Complete Coverage From CBS DFW
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – New York State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a 14-year-old girl they say was abducted Saturday in Rochester.

Police said Joanna Coats was taken around 7 p.m. by Robert Gonzalez. He was last seen traveling southeast, possibly heading toward New York City.

New York State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a 14-year-old girl they say was abducted Saturday in Rochester. (Credit: New York State Police)

Coats is a white 14-year-old girl with brown hair and green eyes, approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall and 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue Nike shirt, black leggings and Timberland boots.

Gonzalez is a Hispanic man, approximately 41 years old, with black hair and brown eyes, 6 feet tall and 185 pounds.

Anyone with information about the abduction is asked to call the Rochester City Police Department at (866) NYS-AMBER or dial 911.

