NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The head of New York City’s Transit Authority was on the hot seat Tuesday, as city council members demanded an update on the progress of the “Fast Forward Plan.”

Andy Byford testified before the council’s Transportation Committee, and provided an update on the MTA’s state of emergency as well.

WATCH: Andy Byford Testifies Before City Council Committee

During his presentation, Byford said the agency is making progress.

“I set my team a target of cutting the number of delay incidents by 10,000 every month,” he said. “For the third month in a row we have beaten that target.”

Byford also admitted there was much more work left to do, namely that the authority’s ancient signal system remains one of the top priorities. Council members also pressed Byford on the budget, fare hikes, and accessibility.