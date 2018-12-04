NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for the suspect behind a brutal assault caught on camera in the Bronx.

It happened around 3:10 a.m. Sunday on 183rd Street near Aqueduct Avenue in the Fordham section of the borough.

Police said the suspect engaged the 38-year-old victim in a brief conversation before repeatedly punching and kicking him.

The suspect also stole two gold rings from the man, police said.

“I see the guy on the floor, he’s got blood on his face. Nobody said nothing to him, nobody called the cops, nobody called 911, nothing. The guy was right here for like 10 minutes. So I went outside, called the cops, called 911,” said Basheer Alabdi, who works at a deli nearby.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition with head and neck trauma. He remains in a coma with bleeding on the brain.

The suspect took off heading west on 183rd Street. He’s described as a Hispanic man, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 160 pounds, last seen wearing a gray baseball cap, red coat with fur-lined hood, gray sweat suit and white sneakers.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting them to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.