COLTS NECK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – The chilling 911 tapes from the day a family of four was murdered at their New Jersey home have been revealed for the first time.

One of the frantic calls lasts for several minutes as a neighbor describes seeing fire shooting from the Colts Neck house on Nov. 20.

The neighbor then told the dispatcher he saw something suspicious on the front lawn.

“My god there’s blood here, it’s a corpse… Somebody is dead here,” the stunned 911 caller told the dispatcher.

1204dispatch Disturbing 911 Tapes Released From Scene Of Colts Neck Familys Murder

Emergency crews on the scene of the Colts Neck mansion fire, where a family of four was found murdered. (Credit: CBS2)

Firefighters were called to a multi-alarm fire on Willowbrook Road in Colts Neck.

Police say Paul Caneiro, of Ocean Township, killed his brother, sister-in-law, and their two young children.

MORE: Police: Brother Butchered Family, Set Fire To Cover Up Crime In Colts Neck

He then allegedly set the family’s mansion on fire before heading back to his home.

Caneiro is also accused of setting fire to his own residence as his wife and two adult daughters slept upstairs. Prosecutors say this was a plot to make it look like someone had targeted the family.

During a court hearing in November, Paul Caneiro pleaded not guilty to murder and arson charges stemming from both fires.

READ: Paul Caneiro Criminal Complaint

Monmouth County prosecutors have called the motive financial.

The brothers started a computer consulting business in 2001, but a source told CBS2 that the tech company was struggling.

