GEORGE H.W. BUSH41st President Lies In State; Complete Coverage From CBS DFW
  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMCheaters
    09:30 AMCheaters
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJustice with Judge Mablean
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 2 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Ikea, Local TV, Manhattan, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – IKEA will soon have a store in Manhattan.

The Swedish furniture maker announced Monday it plans to open an “IKEA Planning Store” on the Upper East Side this spring.

The store will be located on Third Avenue and 59th Street, across from Bloomingdales. It will focus on “smart solutions for urban living and small spaces.”

“We recognize that we are in a rapidly changing retail environment, and to be fit for long-term growth, IKEA is transforming in a way that lets us meet our customers where they are,” said Lars Petersson, Country Manager, IKEA Retail U.S. “New York City is the natural choice to open the first city center store – the most vibrant, dynamic city in the US, and the epicenter of retail, business, and culture.”

Customers will be able to select and order products for home delivery.

IKEA also has another location in Brooklyn.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s