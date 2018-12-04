NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – IKEA will soon have a store in Manhattan.

The Swedish furniture maker announced Monday it plans to open an “IKEA Planning Store” on the Upper East Side this spring.

The store will be located on Third Avenue and 59th Street, across from Bloomingdales. It will focus on “smart solutions for urban living and small spaces.”

We’re excited to make it official … IKEA is coming to #Manhattan in spring 2019! We announced today that we’re opening our first city center store in the U.S. Read more on how we’re building the IKEA of the future: https://t.co/qm7pjboRM4 pic.twitter.com/a5y1YE5445 — IKEA USA News (@IKEAUSANews) December 3, 2018

“We recognize that we are in a rapidly changing retail environment, and to be fit for long-term growth, IKEA is transforming in a way that lets us meet our customers where they are,” said Lars Petersson, Country Manager, IKEA Retail U.S. “New York City is the natural choice to open the first city center store – the most vibrant, dynamic city in the US, and the epicenter of retail, business, and culture.”

Customers will be able to select and order products for home delivery.

IKEA also has another location in Brooklyn.