NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to field a load of questions Tuesday afternoon about his decision to replace Emergency Management Commissioner Joe Esposito, one of the most respected members of his administration.

MORE: Who Is Joe Esposito?

Some have surmised the city’s response to last month’s pre-winter snow storm is behind the attempted ouster, but is that the real reason? At this we’re hunting for answers, as is Esposito, who until the ax fell on his head believed he was doing a great job.

Cigar in hand, Esposito walked out of the OEM’s Brooklyn offices on Monday looking like he didn’t have a care in the world, but it very well could have been shell shock.

Did de Blasio’s decision to ask him to walk the plank catch him by surprise?

“Yes, for the most part,” he told CBS2 Political Reporter Marcia Kramer.

‘Espo,’ as he’s called, was still reeling from one of the most botched attempts to replace a commissioner the city has seen in a long time. As CBS2’s Kramer reports, under de Blasio there have been many.

So why did he get the heave ho?

“More or less what you put out yesterday,” Esposito told CBS2.

Sources tell CBS2 the mayor wanted to can the 68-year-old because of what they call a “pattern of non-responsiveness.” Last month’s snow storm was the latest example.

“The mayor wants someone with more of a sense of urgency,” the sources told CBS2.

The latest developments capped a comedy of errors that left Espo in limbo for three days with questions about who was running the city’s emergency response agency. It all began Friday, when the mayor asked Deputy Mayor Laura Anglin to fire Esposito while he conveniently was out of town hobnobbing with Bernie Sanders at a national summit of progressives.

Esposito, sources said, refused to quit. He claimed only the mayor could let him go, so he reported to work on Monday. That afternoon, he met with de Blasio at Gracie Mansion.

The mayor has since said Esposito is staying on the job while his office conducts a national search for a replacement. Still, the kerfuffle has left many on the city council stunned. Speaker Corey Johnson was left speechless.

“I don’t know what to say,” he said on the Brian Lehrer Show on WNYC. “I am in the dark, I think Joe Esposito has served the city for 50 years. He loves this city. He was one of the top uniformed members of the NYPD until he had to retired and reached the mandatory retirement age. He has been a great commissioner at the Office of Emergency Management. If there’s something else going on here that’s unrelated to the snowstorm I would like to know what it is.”

Johnson added he was “extraordinarily confused.” Many were upset that Esposito was the first commissioner to suffer consequences following the six-inch snowstorm that created carmageddon and brought the Big Apple to a standstill.

“Commissioner Esposito made none of the decisions that led to the exasperations of some of the problems of that snowstorm,” Councilman Joseph Borelli (R-51st) said.

Many in the city and the city council don’t understand the mayor’s reasoning or why he asked his deputy mayor to ask for Esposito’s resignation without there being a replacement. There are many unanswered questions which de Blasio will attempt to answer at a Tuesday afternoon press conference.