By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

A slight chance for some accumulating snow down at the NJ Shore. Anywhere from AC up to Belmar (depending on track) and back inland could see a brief period of snow.

A small coastal low pressure system throws some snow back onshore. Not a huge deal, the numbers are low and the risk is very isolated, but just wanted to give a heads up.

See the maps…. .5″ – 2″ish, but could be a random isolated spot where snow sticks around longer. I don’t think we’ll see more than a flake in the city.