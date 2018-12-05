GEORGE H.W. BUSHState Funeral Services Underway In Washington, D.C.
  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMSupreme Justice with Judge Karen Mills
    12:30 PMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    1:00 PMLauren Lake's Paternity Court
    1:30 PMLauren Lake's Paternity Court
    2:00 PMJudge Mathis
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMCBS 2 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines

We’re stuck in the fridge today with temps only climbing into the mid and upper 30s. And the winds will be lighter, but any breeze will make it feel a bit colder. Outside of that, expect more clouds than we saw yesterday with light snow well south of the area.

nu tu skycast 3d tonight2 12/5 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

The evening should clear up nicely leaving us with a starlit skies overnight. It will be another cold one, too, with temps falling to around 30°.

nu tu skycast 3d tomorrow1 12/5 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow will feature morning sunshine with increasing clouds in the afternoon. Don’t expect a big warm-up though as we’re only expecting to climb to around 40°.

nu tu 7day auto weather app2 12/5 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Then on Friday we’ll watch another shot of cold air spill into the area. It will be cold and breezy with feels like temps only maxing out in the upper 20s to around 30°.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s