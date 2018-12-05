We’re stuck in the fridge today with temps only climbing into the mid and upper 30s. And the winds will be lighter, but any breeze will make it feel a bit colder. Outside of that, expect more clouds than we saw yesterday with light snow well south of the area.

The evening should clear up nicely leaving us with a starlit skies overnight. It will be another cold one, too, with temps falling to around 30°.

Tomorrow will feature morning sunshine with increasing clouds in the afternoon. Don’t expect a big warm-up though as we’re only expecting to climb to around 40°.

Then on Friday we’ll watch another shot of cold air spill into the area. It will be cold and breezy with feels like temps only maxing out in the upper 20s to around 30°.