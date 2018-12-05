AT-A-GLANCE
- Both Metro North and LIRR will have a 24-hour alcohol ban starting Saturday at noon.
- NJ Transit won’t allow any beverages on its trains or buses for the day.
- The NYPD will also be out in force with an increased presence to keep things safe.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Santa Claus is coming to town… in fact thousands of them… and they’ve been drinking, some all day.
On Saturday, crowds of costumed people will hit the streets for the annual SantaCon bar crawl, an event which some love and some don’t, reports CBS2’s Reena Roy.
“I love SantaCon,” said Jason Drexler, “It’s definitely a New York experience to see hoards of everyone dressed as Santa, slurring their words, being happy.”
The march of St. Nicks kicks off at 10 a.m. with more than 60 bars officially participating, mostly in the East Village and Midtown.
Rattle ‘n Hum West is one of many venues that donates part of its sales to charities.
“SantaCon definitely boosts business for us, we have a lot of people who come to the city to participate,” said manager Ashlee Rogers. “It’s always been a good crowd that comes in dressed up having a good time.”
Some say they will be avoiding the festivities at all costs, steering clear of any Santas and simply calling the holiday extravaganza a nuisance.
“SantaCon is a drunken brawl that takes over the sidewalks of New York City, so I stay home,” said Jeff Marcus who lives in Midtown. “They’re running around partying, half of them are naked out of control… I stay away from it.”
PHOTO: Scene Of SantaCons Past
Some in years past, the Santa have acted more like Grinches – brawling on the streets and causing chaos – prompting some bars to put up “No Santa signs.”
BE ON THE LOOKOUT…
- Both Metro North and LIRR will have a 24-hour alcohol ban starting Saturday at noon.
- NJ Transit won’t allow any beverages on its trains or buses for the day.
- The NYPD will also be out in force with an increased presence to keep things safe. Last year, officers issued 150 summonses – mostly for drinking in public.
SantaCon has some rules of its own: According to its website, all Santas are urged to be respectful of children, cops, bar staff, and the city in general.
WHERE TO FIND SANTACON VENUES
Looking for places that are welcoming Santas? See the Interactive Guide To 2018 SantaCon Locations and refer to the list below from santacon.nyc.
START POINT
Plaza33
CLUBS, RAVE & LARGE BARS
The VNYL- Vintage New York Lifestyle
The Ainsworth – Chelsea
5th&Mad
The Ainsworth East
Slate NY
The Tailor Public House
Sony Hall
SideBAR
Doux
Taj II Lounge
The Liberty
230 Fifth Rooftop Bar
Local NYC
Lucy’s Cantina Royale
Bounce Sporting Club
Solas
Clinton Hall 36
BARS, PUBS & SMALLER VENUES
Pennsylvania 6 NYC
The Storehouse
Brother Jimmy’s BBQ
American Hall
Foley’s NY
Peter Dillon’s Pub
Deweys Pub
Reichenbach Hall
The Playwright Irish Pub
Karaoke City
Mustang Harry’s
Stone Creek Bar and Lounge
Blarney Rock Pub
American Whiskey
Legends
Tempest Bar
Stout NYC ~ Flagship
Feile
Slattery’s Midtown Pub
The Keg Room
Hoops Cabaret
Beer Authority
Public House
HOG PIT NYC
The Australian NYC
John Sullivan’s Bar & Grill
Jack Doyle’s
The Central Bar
Professor Thom’s
Crocodile Lounge
Finnerty’s
Doc Holliday’s
PINKS
Continental
Brother Jimmy’s
Stout NYC ~ Grand Central
Rattle N Hum West
Plug Uglies
The Pennsy Food Hall
Vazac Horseshoe Bar
Coyote Ugly
Juke Bar
Phoenix Bar
Nowhere