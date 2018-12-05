AT-A-GLANCE

Both Metro North and LIRR will have a 24-hour alcohol ban starting Saturday at noon.

NJ Transit won’t allow any beverages on its trains or buses for the day.

The NYPD will also be out in force with an increased presence to keep things safe.

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Santa Claus is coming to town… in fact thousands of them… and they’ve been drinking, some all day.

On Saturday, crowds of costumed people will hit the streets for the annual SantaCon bar crawl, an event which some love and some don’t, reports CBS2’s Reena Roy.

“I love SantaCon,” said Jason Drexler, “It’s definitely a New York experience to see hoards of everyone dressed as Santa, slurring their words, being happy.”

The march of St. Nicks kicks off at 10 a.m. with more than 60 bars officially participating, mostly in the East Village and Midtown.

Rattle ‘n Hum West is one of many venues that donates part of its sales to charities.

“SantaCon definitely boosts business for us, we have a lot of people who come to the city to participate,” said manager Ashlee Rogers. “It’s always been a good crowd that comes in dressed up having a good time.”

Some say they will be avoiding the festivities at all costs, steering clear of any Santas and simply calling the holiday extravaganza a nuisance.

“SantaCon is a drunken brawl that takes over the sidewalks of New York City, so I stay home,” said Jeff Marcus who lives in Midtown. “They’re running around partying, half of them are naked out of control… I stay away from it.”

PHOTO: Scene Of SantaCons Past

Some in years past, the Santa have acted more like Grinches – brawling on the streets and causing chaos – prompting some bars to put up “No Santa signs.”

BE ON THE LOOKOUT…

Both Metro North and LIRR will have a 24-hour alcohol ban starting Saturday at noon.

NJ Transit won’t allow any beverages on its trains or buses for the day.

The NYPD will also be out in force with an increased presence to keep things safe. Last year, officers issued 150 summonses – mostly for drinking in public.

SantaCon has some rules of its own: According to its website, all Santas are urged to be respectful of children, cops, bar staff, and the city in general.

WHERE TO FIND SANTACON VENUES

Looking for places that are welcoming Santas? See the Interactive Guide To 2018 SantaCon Locations and refer to the list below from santacon.nyc.

START POINT

Plaza33

CLUBS, RAVE & LARGE BARS

The VNYL- Vintage New York Lifestyle

The Ainsworth – Chelsea

5th&Mad

The Ainsworth East

Slate NY

The Tailor Public House

Sony Hall

SideBAR

Doux

Taj II Lounge

The Liberty

230 Fifth Rooftop Bar

Local NYC

Lucy’s Cantina Royale

Bounce Sporting Club

Solas

Clinton Hall 36

BARS, PUBS & SMALLER VENUES

Pennsylvania 6 NYC

The Storehouse

Brother Jimmy’s BBQ

American Hall

Foley’s NY

Peter Dillon’s Pub

Deweys Pub

Reichenbach Hall

The Playwright Irish Pub

Karaoke City

Mustang Harry’s

Stone Creek Bar and Lounge

Blarney Rock Pub

American Whiskey

Legends

Tempest Bar

Stout NYC ~ Flagship

Feile

Slattery’s Midtown Pub

The Keg Room

Hoops Cabaret

Beer Authority

Public House

HOG PIT NYC

The Australian NYC

John Sullivan’s Bar & Grill

Jack Doyle’s

The Central Bar

Professor Thom’s

Crocodile Lounge

Finnerty’s

Doc Holliday’s

PINKS

Continental

Brother Jimmy’s

Stout NYC ~ Grand Central

Rattle N Hum West

Plug Uglies

The Pennsy Food Hall

Vazac Horseshoe Bar

Coyote Ugly

Juke Bar

Phoenix Bar

Nowhere