NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Eight people have been hurt in a crash on the Long Island Expressway in Queens.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near the Brooklyn Queens Expressway.

Three vehicles, including a mini school bus, were involved.

One person was seriously hurt. Seven others suffered minor injuries.

Some of the victims were children.

Check back with CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.