NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – President Donald Trump has declared today a National Day of Mourning in honor of late former President George H.W. Bush.

A state funeral is being held for the nation’s 41st president in Washington, D.C. After the ceremony, his body will be moved to Texas, where it will be buried at his presidential library.

Complete Coverage From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

The declaration means nearly all federal agencies will be closed Wednesday and federal employees will be excused from work.

The United States Post Office is among those agencies. Post offices will be closed and mail delivery has been suspended. However, some packages will still be delivered to stay ahead of the holiday rush.

Read More From CBS News

The New York Stock Exchange, NASDAQ and the Dow Jones Industrial Average will also be closed.

As will all Social Security field and hearing offices, as well as the National Passport Information Center.

Some banks and courts may also be closed, along with some National Parks.

The Statue of Liberty, a national monument, will remain open.