NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — President George H.W. Bush said a lot with socks.

A visit from friend and fellow former president, Bill Clinton, inspired him to wear a pair emblazoned with Clinton’s face. He wore Houston Texans’ socks when meeting with the head coach. At the funeral for his wife, Barbara Bush, he wore socks featuring books as a tribute to her work promoting literacy.

Mr. Bush, who was a naval aviator in World War II, will be buried Thursday wearing socks featuring jets flying in formation — a tribute, his spokesman says, to the former president’s lifetime of service. The mayor of Houston urged people attending a City Hall tribute to Mr. Bush on Monday to wear colorful socks in memory of the former president, who died Friday at age 94.

On Wednesday, users took to social media to honor the 41st President of the United States with their own socks using the hashtag #SocksForBush. Here’s a sample of some of the best we’ve seen:

No politics today. Celebrating the life of a great American who dedicated his life to service to our country. #socksforbush @AthleticBos pic.twitter.com/QkPp0McXvH — Doc Reed (@creed3000) December 5, 2018

I have my Army Men Socks on for the President ‘s Day Of Honor!#SocksForBush pic.twitter.com/NqM6vbCjjY — Lisa Vivino (@lisav44) December 5, 2018

Today’s tribute to my fellow crazy sock fiend #SocksForBush pic.twitter.com/YIPNbvQW5K — Rachel Ferrari (@rachferrari) December 5, 2018

In honor of GHWB… Superman socks complete with red cape!#socksforbush pic.twitter.com/iGOJMUrjLc — ChristopherT (@CBT_91) December 5, 2018

Truth be told, my son wears crazy socks just about every day. But today, he's paying homage to the era when #GeorgeHWBush was our VP. #SocksForBush #BackToTheFuture pic.twitter.com/C2JlmGvy80 — John A. Daly (@JohnDalyBooks) December 5, 2018

