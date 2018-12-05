GEORGE H.W. BUSHRemembering The Life Of The Late Former-President
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Officers opened fire on a man after police say he shot a woman in the Bronx Wednesday evening.

The NYPD says officers were called to Loring Place in the University Heights section for a report of a shooting shortly after 6 p.m.

The responding officers gave chase to the suspect and at least one opened fire, striking the suspect.

The suspect and the woman he shot before police arrived were rushed to a nearby hospital. Their conditions weren’t immediately known.

One officer was also taken to a nearby hospital after reporting difficulty breathing.

A firearm was recovered at the scene, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation.

Stick with CBS New York for more on this breaking story.

