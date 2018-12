WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A fire left several residents displaced late Tuesday night in Woodbridge, New Jersey.

Crews were called around 10:40 p.m. to the Hillside Gardens apartments on Sunnyview Oval.

Video shows heavy flames and smoke billowing from the building.

At least 20 units were affected and 30 residents were forced to evacuate.

Some people suffered minor injuries, but no one was seriously hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.