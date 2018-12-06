GEORGE H.W. BUSHRemembering The Life Of The Late Former-President
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines

Sun will mix with clouds this afternoon and we’ll struggle to hit 40°. But with a steady breeze in place, it will never feel like it anyway: just the 30s at best.

nu tu tri state travel 1 12/6 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(CBS2)

Clouds will rule this evening as our next cold front approaches; even a passing snow shower or snow squall is possible. And with that breeze still in place, it will only feel like the 20s.

nu tu skycast 3d tonight3 12/6 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(CBS2)

A reinforcing shot of cold air will work its way in tomorrow. So, between the blustery winds and temps in the 30s, it will really only feel like the 20s much of the day.

nu tu 7day auto weather app3 12/6 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(CBS2)

Then we’ll watch the core of the cold settle in on Saturday which will yield highs around the freezing mark. Thankfully high pressure will be in control though, so it’s looking like a mostly sunny day.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s