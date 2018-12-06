Sun will mix with clouds this afternoon and we’ll struggle to hit 40°. But with a steady breeze in place, it will never feel like it anyway: just the 30s at best.

Clouds will rule this evening as our next cold front approaches; even a passing snow shower or snow squall is possible. And with that breeze still in place, it will only feel like the 20s.

A reinforcing shot of cold air will work its way in tomorrow. So, between the blustery winds and temps in the 30s, it will really only feel like the 20s much of the day.

Then we’ll watch the core of the cold settle in on Saturday which will yield highs around the freezing mark. Thankfully high pressure will be in control though, so it’s looking like a mostly sunny day.