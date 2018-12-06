NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The man who slashed a police detective in the face with a meat cleaver in 2016 was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the crime.

34-year-old Akram Joudeh pulled the cleaver on police after finding his car had been booted.

Detective Brian O’Donnell, a 16-year NYPD veteran assigned to the 19th Precinct on the Upper East Side, suffered a six-inch gash from his temple to his jaw in the confrontation with Joudeh.

O’Donnell testified at the hearing Thursday about how his life has been forever changed by the attack.

“Every day it’s constant pain on the left side of my face,” he said. “Headaches every day. Obviously a fractured skull. When it gets cold outside I can’t talk. The left side of my mouth is still numb.”

Joudeh was convicted of several charges, including attempted murder.