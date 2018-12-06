NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD officer facing departmental charges in the 2014 death of Eric Garner had a preliminary hearing at police headquarters Thursday.

Officer Daniel Pantaleo was seen on video putting Garner in an apparent chokehold after confronting him for allegedly selling loose cigarettes on Staten Island.

Garner, who had asthma, could be heard gasping, “I can’t breathe.”

The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide, but a grand jury declined to indict Officer Pantaleo.

Garner’s death sparked days of protests, and the U.S. Department of Justice launched a civil rights investigation.

Four years later, the NYPD decided to move forward with disciplinary proceedings against Officer Pantaleo.

“We just want justice for my son,” Garner’s mother, Gwen Carr, said at the time.

Officer Pantaleo, who has been on modified duty, faces two departmental charges related to his alleged use of a chokehold, which is not allowed by the NYPD.

The Police Benevolent Association previously said it’s confident he will be vindicated.

During Thursday’s hearing, a departmental trial date was set for May 13. A total of 13 witnesses are expected to be called over the course of about 10 days.