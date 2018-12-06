MATTITUCK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Small business Christmas tree shops are feeling the sting of winter a little bit extra this year.

Big box stores are making it harder and harder for the mom and pop shops to stay afloat, CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported Thursday.

Generations have come to a family farm in Central Islip to buy its Christmas trees. But for the first time in its 72-year history, there are no trees for sale.

Papa’s Family Farm said it can no longer compete with big box and chain stores that slash prices, because those outlets buy and sell trees in such great quantities.

The Papa family said tree costs have tripled due to lower supply and higher shipping costs. Because of those factors, they would have to charge $50 or more per tree and their customers wouldn’t be able to afford that.

So, the Papas are adjusting in new ways to stay afloat in a business the family loves, selling wreaths and other ornaments.

Christmas tree sellers across Long Island are feeling the squeeze. They are no longer shipping trees in and are attempting to grow all their own, and they are surviving by charging more.