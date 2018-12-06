GEORGE H.W. BUSHRemembering The Life Of The Late Former-President
Filed Under:Fordham, Local TV, New York, The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD has identified the suspect they’re searching for in a brutal assault caught on camera in the Bronx.

Police say the man seen in the video is 22-year-old Nilson Castillo.

The attack happened around 3:10 a.m. Sunday on 183rd Street near Aqueduct Avenue in the Fordham section of the borough.

nilson castillo bronx assault suspect Police Identify Suspect In Brutal Bronx Beating Caught On Camera

The NYPD has identified the suspect they’re searching for in a brutal assault caught on camera in the Bronx. (Credit: NYPD)

Police said the suspect engaged the 38-year-old victim in a brief conversation before repeatedly punching and kicking him.

He also stole two gold rings from the man, police said.

The victim remains in the hospital in critical condition with head and neck trauma.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting them to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

