NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD has identified the suspect they’re searching for in a brutal assault caught on camera in the Bronx.

Police say the man seen in the video is 22-year-old Nilson Castillo.

The attack happened around 3:10 a.m. Sunday on 183rd Street near Aqueduct Avenue in the Fordham section of the borough.

Police said the suspect engaged the 38-year-old victim in a brief conversation before repeatedly punching and kicking him.

He also stole two gold rings from the man, police said.

The victim remains in the hospital in critical condition with head and neck trauma.

