GEORGE H.W. BUSHRemembering The Life Of The Late Former-President
  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMCheaters
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJustice with Judge Mablean
    11:30 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 2 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Ibuprofen, Monmouth Junction, Recall

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A New Jersey-based pharmaceutical company has recalled three lots of ibuprofen intended for infants.

Tris Pharma, Inc., said its liquid form of pain-reliever/fever reducer sold at Walmart, CVS and Family Dollar. The product comes in 0.5 oz. bottles and may have higher concentrations of the drug than it should.

The recalled lots of the product have been found to potentially have higher concentrations of ibuprofen.

The product is used as a pain reliever/fever reducer and was packaged in 0.5 oz. bottles for the recalled lots listed below:

infantibrphn2 Recall Issued For Liquid Ibuprofen For Infants

Liquid Ibuprofen For Infants (credit: Tris Pharma Inc.)

Equate: Infants’ Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension, USP (NSAID), 50 mg per 1.25 mL, 0.5 oz. bottle

  • Sold at WalMart
  • Expiration dates: 02/19, 04/19, 08/19
  • Lot: 00717009A, 00717015A, 00717024A
  • NDC: 49035-125-23
infantibrphn Recall Issued For Liquid Ibuprofen For Infants

Liquid Ibuprofen For Infants (credit: Tris Pharma Inc.)

CVS Health: Infants’ Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension, USP (NSAID), 50 mg per 1.25 mL, 0.5 oz. bottle

  • Sold at CVS Pharmacy
  • Expiration dates: 08/19
  • Lot: 00717024A
  • NDC: 59779-925-23

Family Wellness: Infants’ Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension, USP (NSAID), 50 mg per 1.25 mL, 0.5 oz. bottle

  • Sold at Family Dollar
  • Expiration dates: 08/19
  • Lot: 00717024A
  • NDC: 55319-250-23

So far no issues have been reported.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s