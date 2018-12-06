MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A New Jersey-based pharmaceutical company has recalled three lots of ibuprofen intended for infants.
Tris Pharma, Inc., said its liquid form of pain-reliever/fever reducer sold at Walmart, CVS and Family Dollar. The product comes in 0.5 oz. bottles and may have higher concentrations of the drug than it should.
The recalled lots of the product have been found to potentially have higher concentrations of ibuprofen.
The product is used as a pain reliever/fever reducer and was packaged in 0.5 oz. bottles for the recalled lots listed below:
Equate: Infants’ Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension, USP (NSAID), 50 mg per 1.25 mL, 0.5 oz. bottle
- Sold at WalMart
- Expiration dates: 02/19, 04/19, 08/19
- Lot: 00717009A, 00717015A, 00717024A
- NDC: 49035-125-23
CVS Health: Infants’ Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension, USP (NSAID), 50 mg per 1.25 mL, 0.5 oz. bottle
- Sold at CVS Pharmacy
- Expiration dates: 08/19
- Lot: 00717024A
- NDC: 59779-925-23
Family Wellness: Infants’ Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension, USP (NSAID), 50 mg per 1.25 mL, 0.5 oz. bottle
- Sold at Family Dollar
- Expiration dates: 08/19
- Lot: 00717024A
- NDC: 55319-250-23
So far no issues have been reported.