MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A New Jersey-based pharmaceutical company has recalled three lots of ibuprofen intended for infants.

Tris Pharma, Inc., said its liquid form of pain-reliever/fever reducer sold at Walmart, CVS and Family Dollar. The product comes in 0.5 oz. bottles and may have higher concentrations of the drug than it should.

The recalled lots of the product have been found to potentially have higher concentrations of ibuprofen.

The product is used as a pain reliever/fever reducer and was packaged in 0.5 oz. bottles for the recalled lots listed below:

Equate: Infants’ Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension, USP (NSAID), 50 mg per 1.25 mL, 0.5 oz. bottle

Sold at WalMart

Expiration dates: 02/19, 04/19, 08/19

Lot: 00717009A, 00717015A, 00717024A

NDC: 49035-125-23

CVS Health: Infants’ Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension, USP (NSAID), 50 mg per 1.25 mL, 0.5 oz. bottle

Sold at CVS Pharmacy

Expiration dates: 08/19

Lot: 00717024A

NDC: 59779-925-23

Family Wellness: Infants’ Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension, USP (NSAID), 50 mg per 1.25 mL, 0.5 oz. bottle

Sold at Family Dollar

Expiration dates: 08/19

Lot: 00717024A

NDC: 55319-250-23

So far no issues have been reported.