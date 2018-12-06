GEORGE H.W. BUSHRemembering The Life Of The Late Former-President
NEW YORK (AP) — A screening of an upcoming documentary detailing abuse allegations against singer R. Kelly was evacuated after phone threats were made to the Manhattan location where it was being held.

The New York Police Department says the threats to the NeueHouse Madison Square came in Tuesday night when it was hosting a screening of Lifetime’s “Surviving R. Kelly” series.

The NYPD says officers determined there was no immediate threat but decided to have the attendees exit out of an abundance of caution. The NYPD is investigating.

rkelly 490064676 Theater Showing R. Kelly Documentary Evacuated After Phone Threats

R. Kelly performs in concert at Barclays Center on Sept. 25, 2015, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (credit: Mike Pont/Getty Images)

Among those attending was #MeToo activist Tarana Burke.

READ: R. Kelly Sings About Troubles In Revealing 19-Minute Song

The series looks at the singer’s history, and allegations that he has sexually abused women and girls. He has denied doing anything wrong. It airs in early January.

