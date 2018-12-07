  • TV10/55On Air

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Bronx rapper Cardi B is due back in court Friday on charges stemming from a strip club fight in Queens.

If she does not show up, she could face jail time after she failed to appear at an arraignment Monday, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reports.

Watch: Bronx Rapper Cardi B Turns Herself In To Police 

Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, and nine members of her entourage allegedly threw bottles, chairs and a hookah pipe at bartenders inside Angels Gentlemen’s Club back on Aug. 29.

The fight reportedly started over suspicion the star’s soon-to-be-ex-husband, Migos rapper Offset, was cheating with a woman who worked there.

Cardi B was charged with misdemeanor assault and reckless endangerment. She turned herself in to police in October.

“We’re aware of no evidence that she caused anybody any harm at the club that night. We expect the matter is going to be resolved expeditiously,” her lawyer said at the time.

Friday’s court date isn’t her only commitment. She’s also expected to perform at the Jingle Ball concert at Madison Square Garden.

