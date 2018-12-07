ELMWOOD PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Police in New Jersey are investigating after two elementary school students said they were approached by strange men in a van.

The students told police they were approached around 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday on Gilbert Avenue while walking home from Gilbert Avenue School in Elmwood Park.

They said the men stated, “You’re beautiful. Do you want me to drop you off?”

The students both ran off unharmed.

The suspects were described as two dark-skinned males in a dark-colored minivan with rear tinted windows, possibly a Chevrolet.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 201-796-0700, option #7.