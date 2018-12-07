NEW YORK (CBS News) – The 61st Grammy Awards, music’s biggest night, is just two months away, and fans found out Friday who’s up for an award.

Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monáe, Alessia Cara and Apple Music’s Zane Lowe joined “CBS This Morning” to announce the nominees in the top Grammy categories including record of the year, album of the year, song of the year and best new artist.

The Grammy Awards are set to air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 10, and marks the show’s return to the West Coast.

"It was really overwhelming…I don't have many words to say about it. You're not expecting it not to feel so crazy and then you hear your name and actually it's super emotional," says @ShawnMendes on his first ever #GRAMMYs nomination pic.twitter.com/LRkjENVS7z — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) December 7, 2018

Janelle Monáe teared up when she learned “Dirty Money” has been nominated for Album of the Year.

“This album is so much bigger than me,” she said. “You know it’s not about me, it’s about a community of dirty computers, of marginalized voices, of being a black, queer woman in America.

“There was something I had to say and there was a group of people that I wanted to celebrate, and I’m happy to be representing them,” said Monáe. “I hope they feel seen, I hope they feel heard, I hope they feel loved and I hope they feel celebrated. It’s for you.”

"It's just an honor to create an album that just as much as it's about me, it's about a community of voices that I hear and I see when I look out in the crowd…I wanted this album to be for them," says @JanelleMonae on the inspiration behind her album pic.twitter.com/rnFxFAvxl3 — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) December 7, 2018

List Of GRAMMY Nominations

Album of the year

“Invasion of Privacy,” Cardi B

“By the Way, I Forgive You,” Brandi Carlile

“Scorpion,” Drake

“H.E.R.,” H.E.R.

“Beerbongs & Bentleys,” Post Malone

“Dirty Computer,” Janelle Monae

“Golden Hour,” Kacey Musgraves

“Black Panther: The Album,” Featuring Kendrick Lamar

Record of the year

“I Like It,” Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin

“The Joke,” Brandi Carlile

“This is America,” Childish Gambino

“God’s Plan,” Drake

“Shallow,” Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

“All The Stars,” Kendrick Lamar and SZA

“Rockstar,” Post Malone feat. 21 Savage

“The Middle,” Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey

Song of the year

“All The Stars,” Kendrick Duckworth, Mark Spears, Al Shuckburgh, Anthony Tiffith and Solana Rowe

“Boo’d Up,” Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai, and Dijon McFarlane

“God’s Plan,” Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron Latour, Matthew Samuels and Noah Shebib.

“In My Blood,” Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes and Geoffrey Warburton

“The Joke,” Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth

“The Middle,” Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, Michael Trewartha and Anton Zaslavski

“Shallow,” Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt

“This Is America,” Donald Glover and Ludwig Göransson

Best new artist

Chloe X Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

Dua Lipa

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith

Best R&B album

“Sex & Cigarettes,” Toni Braxton

“Good Thing,” Leon Bridges

“Honestly,” Lalah Hathaway

“H.E.R.” H.E.R.

“Gumbo Unplugged (Live),” PJ Morton

Best country album

“Unapologetically,” Kelsea Ballerini

“Port Saint Joe,” Brothers Osborne

“Girl Going Nowhere,” Ashley McBryde

“Golden Hour,” Kacey Musgraves

“Volume 2,” Chris Stapleton

The Recording Academy’s 61st annual Grammy Awards will air live on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS, CBS All Access or fuboTV.