BREWSTER, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A wallet that belonged to actress Diane Keaton has turned up in Putnam County after being lost for half a century.

A treasure hunter came across the wallet inside a wooden box at an abandoned storage locker in Brewster.

The man found it back in May, but it wasn’t until recently that Keaton found out about it.

“This is the craziest story! I don’t remember losing this, but I’m not surprised because I’ve lost my wallet many times,” she tweeted on Tuesday.

The wallet still had Keaton’s driver’s license and old photos inside.

