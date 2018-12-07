BREWSTER, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A wallet that belonged to actress Diane Keaton has turned up in Putnam County after being lost for half a century.

A treasure hunter came across the wallet inside a wooden box at an abandoned storage locker in Brewster.

The man found it back in May, but it wasn’t until recently that Keaton found out about it.

By the way I spoke with John Tishbi and I put it in the mail today United States Postal Service you should probably have it by Friday. Hopefully the mail won’t lose it for another 50 years 😁 pic.twitter.com/DEcDF8Mkrj — Tony Lulgjuraj (@buybuystorage1) December 4, 2018

“This is the craziest story! I don’t remember losing this, but I’m not surprised because I’ve lost my wallet many times,” she tweeted on Tuesday.

The wallet still had Keaton’s driver’s license and old photos inside.