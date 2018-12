RAHWAY, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A man convicted in the fatal shooting of a cab driver during a botched robbery has been sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Nathaniel Young continued to maintain his innocence as he was sentenced Friday. The 23-year-old Rahway man had been convicted in October on several counts, including murder, robbery and aggravated assault.

The driver, identified as 57-year-old Imad Alasmar of Edison, was found slumped over in his cab after hitting a parked car just after 11 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, on Bedford Street, authorities said.

The Edison man had driven his cab to Rahway in August 2015 to pick up a called-in fare. Authorities say Young demanded money from Alasmar and then shot him then shot him in the neck and cheek before fleeing.

Alasmar’s taxi kept going after he was shot, until it crashed into a parked car. Two people in that vehicle were injured.

