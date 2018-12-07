NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police in the Bronx have arrested the suspect in a brutal assault caught on camera.

Authorities say 22-year-old Nilson Castillo is being charged with robbery and assault for repeatedly punching and kicking a 38-year-old.

The attack happened around 3:10 a.m. Sunday on 183rd Street near Aqueduct Avenue in the Fordham section of the borough. Police add that Castillo then took two gold rings from the man.

The victim remains in the hospital in critical condition with head and neck trauma.