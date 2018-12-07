OCEANSIDE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police have now posted a reward for information that helps track down a man who tricked an elderly Long Island woman out of $45,000.

Nassau County police are offering $5,000 for information that helps authorities arrest the suspect who scammed an 81-year-old not once, but three times in the same day.

According to detectives, the unidentified man went to the home of the Oceanside woman on Monday. He reportedly contacted the woman earlier in the day, saying her son had been arrested for injuring a pregnant woman in a car accident and needed $7,500 in bail money.

Nassau police told CBS2 the scammer first called the victim around 11 a.m. When she went to the bank and withdrew that, he called a few hours later and asked her for $7,500 more. Then later that evening, a third call was made – this time scamming the woman for an additional $30,000.

The thief was then caught on the woman’s home security camera coming to her home to pick up the cash.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this case to call the Nassau County Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-244-TIPS. All calls will kept anonymous.