Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Morning! You need the layers if you’re venturing out today. We’re waking up to actual temps in the teens and 20s and we won’t rebound much later on… highs only in the mid 30s.

The good news is we stay dry through the weekend and even into much of next week. The “feels like” temps won’t be as low for Sunday, but it’s still cold… upper 30s in the afternoon.

Other than some high cirrus streaming in for the second half of the weekend, we’re looking at bright skies. The system we’ve been watching will slide to our south and off the coast Sunday into Monday.

Have a great weekend!