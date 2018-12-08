  • TV10/55

    On Air Schedule:

    04:00 AMImpractical Jokers
    04:30 AMImpractical Jokers
    05:00 AMImpractical Jokers
    05:30 AMImpractical Jokers
    06:00 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    04:07 AMPets.TV
    04:37 AMReal Green
    05:00 AMJudge Judy
    05:30 AMThe James Brown Show
    06:00 AMCBS 2 News Saturday at 6a
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines

Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Morning! You need the layers if you’re venturing out today. We’re waking up to actual temps in the teens and 20s and we won’t rebound much later on… highs only in the mid 30s.

nu tu weekend planner1 12/8 CBS2 Saturday Morning Weather Headlines

CBS2

The good news is we stay dry through the weekend and even into much of next week. The “feels like” temps won’t be as low for Sunday, but it’s still cold… upper 30s in the afternoon.

nu tu 7day auto 1 12/8 CBS2 Saturday Morning Weather Headlines

CBS2

Other than some high cirrus streaming in for the second half of the weekend, we’re looking at bright skies. The system we’ve been watching will slide to our south and off the coast Sunday into Monday.

Have a great weekend!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s