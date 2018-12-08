EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Redskins with a quadriceps injury. He did not travel to Washington with the team.

Beckham appeared on the team’s injury report Friday with a bruised quadricep and practiced on a limited basis. He was downgraded to out on Saturday.

INJURY UPDATE: @OBJ has been ruled Out for #NYGvsWAS.

Beckham appeared on the #NYGiants injury report with a bruised quadriceps and practiced on a limited basis. It was determined this morning he would not play in tomorrow’s game. pic.twitter.com/J5iAKQVwRP — New York Giants (@Giants) December 8, 2018

Beckham threw one touchdown pass and caught another last week in the Giants’ 30-27 overtime victory over the Chicago Bears.

The Giants have won three of their past four games to get to 4-8. The Redskins are 6-6.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)