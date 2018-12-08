BREAKINGOn-Duty FBI Agent Shot While Conducting Surveillance In Brooklyn, Sources Say
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police released new video of a man they say stole an SUV with 3 small children inside on Friday.

The footage was taken on Flatlands Avenue in the Canarsie section of Brooklyn shortly before the theft around 4 p.m.

WATCH: NYPD Provides Update On Investigation Into Theft Of Vehicle With Children Inside 

Police say the children, ages one, two, and eight, were sitting in the SUV while their parents went into a beauty store.

That’s when a man hopped behind the wheel and drove off.

It took cops nearly three hours to locate the vehicle, but they found it along with the kids just a few blocks away.

It wasn’t clear if either of the children’s parents would face any charges, since the suspect remains at large and the focus is on finding him. He’s described as a man with a dark complexion wearing a dark jacket and dark clothing, and faces larceny and kidnapping charges whenever police catch up with him.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

