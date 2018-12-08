NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police released new video of a man they say stole an SUV with 3 small children inside on Friday.

The footage was taken on Flatlands Avenue in the Canarsie section of Brooklyn shortly before the theft around 4 p.m.

WATCH: NYPD Provides Update On Investigation Into Theft Of Vehicle With Children Inside

Police say the children, ages one, two, and eight, were sitting in the SUV while their parents went into a beauty store.

That’s when a man hopped behind the wheel and drove off.

It took cops nearly three hours to locate the vehicle, but they found it along with the kids just a few blocks away.

It wasn’t clear if either of the children’s parents would face any charges, since the suspect remains at large and the focus is on finding him. He’s described as a man with a dark complexion wearing a dark jacket and dark clothing, and faces larceny and kidnapping charges whenever police catch up with him.

