YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police in Yonkers say three Correction officers were involved in a shootout with each other Friday night. One of the officers was killed in what investigators believe may have been a murder-suicide attempt, sparked by an ex-boyfriend.

Yonkers authorities say Edward Quinoy died of a gunshot wound to the head.

The 40-year-old employee with the Westchester County Department of Correction was reportedly the ex-boyfriend of another Westchester Correction officer.

Around 11:30 p.m., police allege that Quinoy broke through a glass door in the back of the female officer’s home and started a gun battle with the woman and her current partner – another Westchester Correction officer.

Both officers in the Yonkers home were shot in the battle with Quinoy however, they were also armed and reportedly shot the 40-year-old as well.

Detectives believe that the final shot that killed Quinoy may have been self-inflicted.

The other two officers were taken to a local hospital and are listed in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with these two correction officers and their fellow members of service during this extremely difficult time. We request that their privacy be respected as they valiantly attempt to recover,” Westchester County Executive George Latimer said in a statement after the shootout.

Local authorities are still investigating what caused the deadly incident.